Lillian B. Thorpe, age 93, of Dale, passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born November 18, 1931, in Lynnville, to Ervin and Anna Feldmeier. Lillian graduated from Lynnville High School in 1949; and she married Clinton Thorpe on July 29, 1950. She was a member of Selvin Methodist Church.

She enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with family.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Jo (Vic) Schroeder of Birdseye and Shirley (Densil) Hollen of Leavenworth; three granddaughters, Christy (Ted) Ashworth, Jaime Hollen and Elaine Schroeder; and by two great-granddaughters, Sophie and Olivia Ashworth.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Clinton Thorpe; one son, David Thorpe; two sisters, Lorene Williams and Lenidell Fowler; and by one brother, Leverne “Bud” Feldmeier.

Funeral services for Lillian B. Thorpe will be held at 12:00 p.m., C.S.T., Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com