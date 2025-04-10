Saint Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine have been scheduled for the Sundays in May.

The pilgrimages begin with an opening hymn and a short sermon, followed by a rosary procession. The service ends with the Litany of the Blessed Virgin and a hymn.

Speakers and topics for the pilgrimages are:

May 4: Brother Stephen Johnson, OSB (Assumption Abbey, ND): “Mary’s Power of Love”

May 11: Father Paul Nord, OSB: “Mary, Queen of Apostles”

May 18: Brother Gregory Morris, OSB: “Mary, Daughter of Zion”

May 25: Father Sean Hoppe, OSB: “God’s Promise To and Through”

Services begin at 2 PM CST and are open to the public. The Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of the Archabbey on State Highway 62 in St. Meinrad.

For more information, call Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501 or call 812-357-6611 on the day of the event.