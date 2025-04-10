The Rotary Club of Jasper-Passport is proud to sponsor a Veterans Roundtable

hosting Lincoln Kline NP, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP),

on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper.

Lincoln has been working in his field for 3 years and currently practices at Dr. Juan Cabrera Jr and Associates with an emphasis on treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, Anxiety, Insomnia, and ADHD.

This event will bring together veterans, community leaders, and stakeholders to discuss key issues impacting veterans

We are looking forward to a highly interactive discussion, looking forward to his thoughts on ideas on how to navigate the unique intersection of

service-related psychological stress factors with anxiety and depression

All veterans, family members, and interested community members are encouraged to attend.

To RSVP for the meeting, please get in touch with Darren Patterson at darren@darrenpatterson.net