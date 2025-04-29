The Early Care & Education Initiative of Dubois County has
awarded $30,000 in grants to three local early childhood education programs through its
Early Care & Education Grant opportunity. This strategic funding supports the expansion of
program capacity and enhancement of quality in nonprofit and school-based early learning
settings–ensuring more children have access to high-quality early education experiences.
- Jasper Elementary Preschool was awarded a $10,000 grant to purchase highquality furnishings and educational materials for two new classrooms. This
expansion will create an estimated 60 to 70 new preschool seats, increasing access
for families in the community.
- Little Raiders Preschool will use its $10,000 grant to implement a new curriculum
and furnish classrooms with quality materials that support advancement in
Indiana’s Paths to QUALITY rating system. The improvements will enhance learning
environments for the 65 children currently enrolled.
- Southeast School Corporation received a $10,000 grant to furnish and equip two
new classrooms, adding 20-30 new seats for early childhood learning. The
investment will provide age-appropriate, high-quality instructional resources and
purposeful play materials that foster development and school readiness.
This grant opportunity is made possible by funding support from the Dubois County
Community Foundation and is part of a broader countywide initiative to expand access to
high-quality early education and support the growth and sustainability of local childcare
programs.
For more information about the Early Care & Education Initiative, contact the Community
Foundation at (812) 482-5295 or nicole@dccommunityfoundation.org.
