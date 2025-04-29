The Early Care & Education Initiative of Dubois County has

awarded $30,000 in grants to three local early childhood education programs through its

Early Care & Education Grant opportunity. This strategic funding supports the expansion of

program capacity and enhancement of quality in nonprofit and school-based early learning

settings–ensuring more children have access to high-quality early education experiences.

Jasper Elementary Preschool was awarded a $10,000 grant to purchase highquality furnishings and educational materials for two new classrooms. This

expansion will create an estimated 60 to 70 new preschool seats, increasing access

for families in the community.

and furnish classrooms with quality materials that support advancement in

Indiana’s Paths to QUALITY rating system. The improvements will enhance learning

environments for the 65 children currently enrolled.

new classrooms, adding 20-30 new seats for early childhood learning. The

investment will provide age-appropriate, high-quality instructional resources and

purposeful play materials that foster development and school readiness.

This grant opportunity is made possible by funding support from the Dubois County

Community Foundation and is part of a broader countywide initiative to expand access to

high-quality early education and support the growth and sustainability of local childcare

programs.

For more information about the Early Care & Education Initiative, contact the Community

Foundation at (812) 482-5295 or nicole@dccommunityfoundation.org.