Latest News

91.7 The Curve Hosts “Stuff the Bus” for Community C.H.E.W. on April 30th Retired Jasper Police K9 Ares Passes Away After Years of Dedicated Service $30,000 Awarded to Local Preschool Programs from Dubois County Community Foundation Early Childhood Initiative Memorial Hospital Foundation Announces 2025 Scholarship Recipients Cops & Cowboys Event Set for June 7 at Mustering Elm Park in Martin County

The Early Care & Education Initiative of Dubois County has
awarded $30,000 in grants to three local early childhood education programs through its
Early Care & Education Grant opportunity. This strategic funding supports the expansion of
program capacity and enhancement of quality in nonprofit and school-based early learning
settings–ensuring more children have access to high-quality early education experiences.

  • Jasper Elementary Preschool was awarded a $10,000 grant to purchase highquality furnishings and educational materials for two new classrooms. This
    expansion will create an estimated 60 to 70 new preschool seats, increasing access
    for families in the community.
  • Little Raiders Preschool will use its $10,000 grant to implement a new curriculum
    and furnish classrooms with quality materials that support advancement in
    Indiana’s Paths to QUALITY rating system. The improvements will enhance learning
    environments for the 65 children currently enrolled.
  • Southeast School Corporation received a $10,000 grant to furnish and equip two
    new classrooms, adding 20-30 new seats for early childhood learning. The
    investment will provide age-appropriate, high-quality instructional resources and
    purposeful play materials that foster development and school readiness.
    This grant opportunity is made possible by funding support from the Dubois County
    Community Foundation and is part of a broader countywide initiative to expand access to
    high-quality early education and support the growth and sustainability of local childcare
    programs.
    For more information about the Early Care & Education Initiative, contact the Community
    Foundation at (812) 482-5295 or nicole@dccommunityfoundation.org.
On By Joey Rehl

Related Post