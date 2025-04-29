Dean Trummel, age 88, of Holland, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

He was born on April 27, 1937, in Oreana, Illinois, to Edwin G. and Daryle (Connett) Trummel; and married Fern Louise Kemper on June 10th, 1961 at Zoar United Methodist Church. Dean was a veteran of the United States Army and had worked as the Quality Control Director for Holland Dairy. He was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church and a dedicated volunteer serving at Butler, Illinois Regional Collection Center for Love Packages collecting bibles and church materials. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lewis Trummel.

He is survived by his wife, Fern Trummel of Holland; a daughter, Donna (Chuck) Brown of Dale; a son, Darren Trummel of Holland; one brother, Phillip (Kay) Trummel of Mt. Zion, Illinois; two grandchildren, Jacob (Rebecca) Brown of Evansville, Charles (Victoria) Brown of Indianapolis; and a bonus granddaughter, Rachel Lucas of Evansville.

Visitation for Dean Trummel will be held at Zoar United Methodist Church on Friday, May 2nd , 2025, from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Zoar Cemetery. Pastor Jim Higdon will officiate at the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to LOVE PACKAGES, 220 Union St., Butler, IL 62015 or Zoar Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com