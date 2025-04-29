The Memorial Hospital Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2025 scholarships, recognizing outstanding students and healthcare professionals pursuing careers in the medical field. This year’s awards total tens of thousands of dollars, made possible through community support and collaborative partnerships.

Tonya Heim Nursing Scholarship

The $1,500 Tonya Heim Nursing Scholarship, awarded to a Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (MHHCC) employee advancing their nursing education, was presented to Abigail Ruxer. Employed at MHHCC since 2021, Ruxer currently works in the critical care unit and plans to pursue a Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Southern Indiana.

Lou Jerger Memorial Healthcare Scholarship

This $2,000 award went to Reece Tretter, a Vincennes University Jasper student set to graduate in May with an Associate of Science in Nursing. She plans to continue her education at Western Governors University to earn a BSN.

Kathleen M. Tempel Nursing Scholarship

Two $1,500 scholarships were awarded:

Jillian Troutman, a senior at Jasper High School, who plans to attend the University of Southern Indiana to study nursing.

Lesley Echeverria, a senior at Southridge High School, who plans to attend Vincennes University Jasper Campus to pursue a nursing degree.

Bethany Volz Medical Staff Scholarship

Kenley Shaw, a senior at Shoals Jr-Sr High School, received this $1,500 scholarship. She plans to major in Radiologic and Imaging Sciences at the University of Southern Indiana.

Memorial Hospital Medical Staff Scholarships

Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to children of MHHCC caregivers:

Whitney Recker, Jasper High School senior, plans to study pharmacy at Purdue University.

Eli Martin, Forest Park Jr-Sr High School senior, plans to major in Biology (Pre-Med) at the University of Southern Indiana.

Memorial Hospital Foundation Nursing Scholarship

This $5,000 scholarship for a fourth-year nursing student was awarded to Emma Hall, a University of Evansville student and current CNA in MHHCC’s medical unit. Recipients agree to work at MHHCC for at least two years after graduation.

County-Specific Foundation Scholarships

Eight $1,000 awards were presented to students from MHHCC’s service area:

Taylor Ferguson (Daviess County), North Daviess Jr-Sr High School, Applied Medicine/Occupational Therapy at Indiana State University.

Allison Wahl (Dubois County), Western Kentucky University, Biochemistry (Pre-Med).

Cora Ausbrooks (Martin County), Loogootee High School, Psychology at Ball State University.

Clara Henderson (Orange County), IU Southeast, Nursing.

Xavery Weisman (Pike County), Pike Central High School, Physical Therapy at IU Indianapolis.

Elijah Pund (Perry County), Perry Central Jr-Sr High School, Biology (Pre-Med) at IU.

Alaina Rust (Spencer County), Heritage Hills High School, Nursing at IU.

Jadyn Schwartz (Crawford County), Perry Central Jr-Sr High School, Radiation Therapy at Ivy Tech.

HOSA Scholarship

Aoibhinn (Evie) Rasche, a Northeast Dubois High School senior, received a $1,000 scholarship for HOSA program participation. She plans to major in Radiologic and Imaging Sciences at the University of Southern Indiana.

Magy Clark Volunteer Scholarship

Isabelle Gaug, a senior at Jasper High School and MHHCC volunteer, received a $1,000 scholarship. She plans to major in Allied Health and Biomedical Sciences at Cedarville University.

Scholarships in Partnership with Dubois County Community Foundation:

Jade Maki received the $1,200 Doris A. Ackerman and Family Nursing Scholarship. She is a 2024 Jasper High School graduate and Nursing student at USI.

Caitlyn Frick and Roselyn Bounds each received $2,200 Mabel L. Kuebler Nursing Endowment Scholarships. Frick studies Nursing at the University of Evansville; Bounds, a Southridge senior, plans to major in Radiologic and Imaging Sciences or Nursing at USI.

Clair Leathers received the $1,000 St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship. A 2024 Southridge graduate, she studies Nursing at USI.

Victoria Fetter, a 2021 Forest Park graduate and Nursing student at Vincennes University Jasper, received the $2,000 Mildred E. Schwinghammer Nursing Scholarship.

Adelyn Sergent, a Loogootee senior, received the first year of a four-year Sue Strange and Amy Todd Healthcare Scholarship, totaling $2,000 per year for Nursing studies at Vincennes University Jasper.

Adleen Nolley, a 2021 Loogootee graduate and current Nursing student at Wabash Valley College, received her third annual $2,000 Tom and Sue Strange & Amy and Patrick Todd Family Healthcare Scholarship.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s continued commitment to supporting future healthcare professionals strengthens access to quality care across the region.