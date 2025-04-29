The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation has announced that bidding for its 10th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraising Gala online auction will officially open at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The auction will remain open through 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 6.

Participation is open to the public, and no Gala attendance or ticket purchase is required to register, bid, or win.

This year’s auction includes more than 60 unique prizes spanning categories like travel, wine, dining, and local goods. Highlights include St. Louis Cardinals vs. LA Dodgers tickets, a private Broadway meet-and-greet package, a three-night Colorado getaway, premium bourbon baskets, a private wine class for 20, a full year of pie, Kings Island tickets, and gift items from local businesses like Myers Flower Shop and Chandelier Barn Market.

All auction proceeds will benefit the DCH Foundation’s Health Careers Scholarship Program, which supports students pursuing medical careers to help meet future healthcare needs in the community.

Winning bidders will need to pick up prizes at Daviess Community Hospital after calling Angie Steiner at (812) 486-9731 to schedule pickup. Gift certificates will be mailed.

Since launching the Kentucky Derby Gala in 2015, the Foundation has raised nearly $100,000 to support projects including 3D mammography, the Lohano Center for Advanced Medicine, and Emergency Department renovations.

To register and start bidding, visit givebutter.com/c/dchfderby25/auction. For questions, contact Angie Steiner at (812) 486-9731 or asteiner@dchosp.org.