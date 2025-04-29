The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Sugar’s Ridge Ranch, the Martin County Historical Society, and Mustering Elm Park to host a family-friendly event packed with entertainment and community spirit.

Set for Saturday, June 7, 2025, the “Cops & Cowboys” event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mustering Elm Park, located at 9201 IN-450 in Shoals. Organizers say the event will last longer if needed to ensure everyone has a chance to enjoy the fun.

Activities will include pony rides and hot dogs available by freewill donation, bounce houses, and appearances by local reenactors portraying mountain men. All proceeds will benefit Sugar’s Ridge Ranch.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office invites residents of all ages to come out, grab a bite to eat, enjoy the activities, and connect with local organizations working together to build a stronger community.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.