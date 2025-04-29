The new Scooter’s Coffee in Jasper will soon be holding a grand opening celebration on Friday, May 9th, 2025.

Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, has its Jasper location at 2426 Newton Street.

As part of the celebration, customers can buy one drink to get one free when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. The Scooter’s Coffee app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.