Castle Knoll Amphitheater is set to welcome “That Arena Rock Show” to its stage on Saturday, September 6th, 2025, with gates opening at 6 PM and the show starting at 7:30 PM ET.

That Arena Rock Show is the ultimate high-energy tribute to “Classic” Rock N’ Roll, performing legendary rock anthems that ruled the airwaves in the 70s and 80s, including artists like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and Guns N’ Roses, to name a few.

Tickets are priced at $40 per seat for Gold Circle Reserved Tables, $25 for VIP General Admission, and $17.50 for Standard General Admission. Ticket prices will increase by $10 on the day of the show.

Gold Circle Reserved Tables include four seats at a table, access to the PIT Area, and easy access to restrooms and concessions. Tables are only sold as a full table of 4 seats. Outside chairs are not allowed in the Reserved Table Area, as chairs are provided. A limited number of Reserved Tables is available for the show.

VIP General Admission includes access to the PIT area closest to the stage, and Standard General Admission is hillside and lawn seating. ADA seating is also available. General Admission ticket holders are allowed to bring small folding chairs or blankets into the venue, but seats are not provided in General Admission areas.

A ticket presale is set to take place on Wednesday, April 30th, from 9 AM until 11:59 PM ET. To receive the presale password, sign up for their newsletter at CKAMP.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public with no password required on Thursday, May 1st, at 9 AM ET.

For more information, or to purchase tickets once they become available, visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/72543382/that-arena-rock-show-paoli-castle-knoll.