The Ferdinand Town Council convened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Town Hall, focusing on departmental updates, infrastructure projects, and community development initiatives.

Police Chief Rob Randle reported that the department participated in Taser training facilitated by the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. In March, the department responded to 274 calls, including assistance to other agencies, security checks, traffic stops, citations, and accidents. Chief Randle also noted that, in accordance with town ordinances, abandoned vehicles in public view were addressed and removed.

Fire Chief John Hoppenjans stated that the fire department responded to 16 calls in March—10 fire-related and 6 EMS. The department also completed its Adopt-a-Highway cleanup along State Road 264.

The Electric Department announced the commencement of annual tree-trimming activities, with no planned outages currently scheduled.

Street Department Head Tom Lueken reported successful completion of the annual Spring Cleaning Project. New ADA-compliant ramps and sidewalks were installed and landscaped at 5th Street Park. Additionally, storm damage from downed trees was cleared, and drain inlets throughout town were cleaned.

Water/Wastewater Department Head Ben Brinkman detailed an upcoming project to relocate a fire hydrant at Best Home Furnishings near Plant 10, due to repeated incidents of tractor-trailers damaging the area. The relocation is tentatively scheduled during Best’s summer shutdown in July 2025, with water service in the area expected to be off for approximately a week during daytime hours. This project will coincide with another water department issue on West 9th Street. The total cost for both projects is estimated at $33,000, with Best covering approximately $11,000 to $12,000 for their portion. Brinkman also reported that only about 160 water line surveys remain to be completed by residents, following a government-mandated survey concerning copper or lead lines. The deadline for completion has been extended to July 2027.

Marketing Director Kim Fischer reported positive progress with the “Framing Ferdinand” initiative and announced the upcoming “Community in Bloom” event scheduled for May 17, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event aims to celebrate spring and foster community engagement through various family-friendly activities. Councilwoman Debbie Johnson commended Fischer for her dedicated work, particularly on social media. New billboards on the east and west sides of town are expected to be installed in the coming weeks. Fischer is also collaborating with the Tourism Committee on a new pyramid project.

The Council discussed a current opening in the Parks Department and is considering appointments. Regarding the school crossing at Michigan and 8th Streets near Ferdinand Elementary, Councilwoman Johnson noted that concerns raised in April 2024 about speeding and student safety appear to have been mitigated. The school’s implementation of signage and the presence of a School Resource Officer have contributed to improved safety in the area.

The Council addressed routine matters, including tax abatements for KNU, payment of special and stated claims, and scheduling of budget planning, adoption, and hearing dates for the 2026 budget.

Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Miller discussed the naming of the Ferdinand Senior Center, located at 313 West 9th Street. The town is currently accepting name suggestions, and residents are encouraged to contact Ferdinand Town Hall with their ideas. It was also mentioned that rental rates for the facility may increase in the future.

Colten Pipenger, Executive Director of Dubois Strong, addressed the Council to acknowledge a working agreement with the town. He expressed enthusiasm for continued collaboration with Ferdinand and other Dubois County communities to support growth opportunities and business development. Dubois Strong serves as the county’s economic development organization, focusing on fostering entrepreneurship and supporting local businesses.

The next Ferdinand Town Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to follow the Town of Ferdinand on Facebook for updates on community events and initiatives.