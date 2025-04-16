Latest News

Kerstiens Homes & Designs has announced the upcoming launch of North Ridge Estates, a new residential development set on the north side of Jasper. The community is designed to offer a peaceful, family-friendly environment and a range of home options to suit a variety of lifestyles.

A groundbreaking ceremony for North Ridge Estates is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will take place just north of Jasper Elementary School and marks the official start of construction on the new neighborhood.

North Ridge Estates will feature move-in ready homes, flexible floor plans, and custom-built options. Kerstiens Homes says the development is ideal for anyone looking to enjoy the charm and tranquility of Jasper while living in a thoughtfully designed community.

More information is available by contacting Al Mehringer at 812-630-4801 or by email at al@kerstienshomes.com.

On By Joey Rehl

