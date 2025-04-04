On a recent road trip to Hazard, Kentucky, actor and country music artist John Schneider and his wife Deedee made a memorable stop in Jasper, Indiana. The couple enjoyed a traditional German lunch at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant, a longtime local favorite known for its authentic fare and welcoming atmosphere.

While in town, the Schneiders also visited The Playce, Jasper’s indoor play café that offers a fun and safe environment for young children. Their stop in southern Indiana didn’t end there—they also took time to visit nearby Harrison County, where they paid tribute at the grave of the late James Best, who famously portrayed Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane alongside Schneider in the iconic television series The Dukes of Hazzard.

Schneider is widely recognized for his role as Bo Duke in the hit series, which aired from 1979 to 1985 and followed the adventures of the Duke cousins as they challenged corruption in Hazzard County. The show became a cultural staple, featuring high-flying car stunts, small-town charm, and the unforgettable General Lee.

In addition to acting, Schneider has built a successful music career, with 9 studio albums and four number-one country hits. Today, he remains active in entertainment and often shares updates with fans through social media.

More photos from the couple’s visit can be found on John Schneider’s official social media accounts and the Schnitzelbank Restaurant’s Facebook page.