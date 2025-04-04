Richard A. “Rich” Kluesner, age 77 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on August 11, 1947 to Marcus and Jeanette (Freson) Kluesner.

Rich was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Indiana National Guard and the 324th Military Police Army Reserve Unit in Jasper, retiring after 20 plus years of service. He was member of the VFW Post #673 and a life member of the American Legion Post #147.

He worked for Masterbrand Cabinets his entire life, working at various plants, most recently as the plant manager at Decora in Jasper, retiring after 40 plus years of service.

Rich was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles – Winslow Aerie #2646. He was currently serving as the Indiana State President for the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Surviving is one son, Brian Kluesner, Jasper, three sisters: Betty Schaefer (Rafe), Ferdinand, Martha Brown (Rod), Jasper, and Karen Lopez, Evansville, three brothers: Mike Kluesner (Nancy), Bretzville, Tom Kluesner (Elaine), Jasper, and Pat Kluesner (JoAnn), Forsynth, MO, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one sister, Connie Beckman.

Private services will be held, with burial at Enlow City Cemetery in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

