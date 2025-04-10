The Dubois County Health Department is excited to announce its upcoming summer camp, a fun and engaging week-long experience for kids ages 7 to 12, focused on promoting healthy lifestyles through activities centered around nutrition, physical activity, and wellness.

The camp will take place June 16–20, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. daily at the Dubois County Health Department. With a maximum capacity of 20 participants, early registration is encouraged to secure a spot.

This camp encourages kids to build lifelong habits that support their physical and mental well-being—all while having fun, making friends, and staying active. Registration is now open and space is limited. For more information or to register your child, please contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050 or visit https://www.duboiscountyin.org/departments/health_department/newsandevents.php