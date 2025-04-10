The Heart of Jasper is inviting the public to the Square in downtown Jasper for Music on Main Saturday, April 12th.

Local musicians with Band Sold Separately will be performing from 11 AM to 1 PM by the firepit. Enjoy live music while shopping the merchants, dining downtown, and socializing on the Square.

Attendees can also stop by the downtown merchants to see their unique window displays for the Jasper in Bloom in season.

Music on Main will be held every Saturday, April through June, on the Square in Jasper from 11 AM to 1 PM.