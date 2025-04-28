The Dubois County Humane Society is inviting the community to celebrate new beginnings at its Spring Adopt-a-thon on Friday, May 3. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter, located at 426 Wernsing Road in Jasper.

The Adopt-a-thon will feature discounted adoption fees, meet-and-greet opportunities with adoptable pets, family-friendly activities, local food trucks, and a half-pot drawing. Additional services will be available, including $20 microchipping and $10 nail trims. Attendees can also have adoption photos taken for a suggested donation of $10.

The Humane Society encourages everyone to attend, whether they are looking to add a new pet to their family or simply want to support the organization’s mission to help pets find loving homes this spring.