The City of Rockport is making strides toward a major park improvement project — and community support is key to reaching the finish line. Residents are encouraged to donate to help fund new pickleball courts, with the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) ready to match every dollar raised by May 16, doubling the impact of each contribution.

Donating is easy through the project’s website at patronicity.com/rockport_pickleball_courts. Every donation brings the city closer to revitalizing community spaces, with updates in the works for the playground, community center, shelter houses, ballfields, and more.

This effort is part of Rockport’s ongoing commitment to enhancing recreational spaces and providing new opportunities for residents and visitors alike. Supporters are invited to pitch in and help the city meet its goal before the deadline.

For more information or to donate, visit the project page and click the orange “Contribute” button.