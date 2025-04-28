Downtown Rockport, Indiana, is set to kick off its very first First Fridays Market on Main, bringing together the best of local art, culture, and agriculture in a vibrant community celebration. The event will be held on the Rockport City Hall lawn from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month from May through September.

The May 2nd market will feature live music by Chris Abell, setting the tone for an evening of shopping, entertainment, and hometown spirit. Visitors can browse homegrown and handmade goods offered by local vendors while enjoying the lively atmosphere.

Scheduled dates for the 2025 season include May 2, June 6, July 11, August 1, and September 5. Each market promises a unique and exciting farmers market-style experience that highlights the creativity and talents of the community.

For more information or vendor inquiries, contact Taylor Burden at 270-313-2070 or by email at taylordburden@gmail.com.