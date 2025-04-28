The Jasper Police Department is asking all businesses within Jasper city limits to update their business profiles to ensure the department has the most current contact information on file.

The update form is available on the City of Jasper website and can be accessed directly here.

Once completed, forms should be emailed to Officer Brooke Schreiner at bschreiner@jasperindiana.gov.

Keeping business information up-to-date helps the department respond more efficiently during emergencies and maintain effective communication with local businesses.