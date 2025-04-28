Indiana State Parks are inviting the public to kick off the outdoor recreation season with free admission to all properties on Sunday, May 4, the second day of Welcome Weekend and the opening day of Visit Indiana Week.

Many activities are planned throughout the state for the weekend, including a fungi walk at Indiana Dunes State Park, a campfire building class at Chain O’Lakes State Park, and a talk featuring ways to invite hummingbirds to your backyard at Fort Harrison State Park.

All Indiana State Parks programs and events during Welcome Weekend and beyond are listed at calendar.dnr.IN.gov and on each property’s Facebook page.

May 4th is also a Free Fishing Day, where Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters. All other rules, such as seasons, bag, and size limits, will still apply. For more details, visit on.IN.gov/fishfree.

To find Indiana State Parks properties and see what’s new there, visit on.IN.gov/stateparks.