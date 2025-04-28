The Shoals Park Board and Shoals Summer League Baseball-Softball are teaming up to launch the “Shoals Field of Dreams” project, an initiative aimed at expanding youth sports facilities and enhancing the town’s community park.

With the number of young athletes in the Shoals Summer League growing from 122 to 165 in just three years, the need for additional space has become clear. The project plans to build new official Little League ballfields and youth soccer fields, ensuring that the growing number of players have room to play and develop their skills.

However, the project goes beyond sports. Planned upgrades include expanded parking, outdoor fitness equipment through a local student-led initiative, enhanced walking paths and green spaces, a lending library, new park benches, and a multi-use pavilion for farmers markets, concerts, and community events. The improvements are designed to create a welcoming space for residents of all ages while boosting the local economy by attracting visitors.

The Shoals ballpark has long been a centerpiece of community life, from youth T-ball games to the annual Catfish Festival Softball Tournament. Organizers hope the Field of Dreams project will build on that legacy for future generations.

All proceeds from the project will directly benefit the Shoals Summer League and Park Board. Donations can be made at Shoals Town Hall, located at 221 Low Street, Shoals, IN 47581, Attention: Shoals Summer League Field of Dreams Project. You can also donate at the gofundme page that has been set up.

Supporters are encouraged to donate, sponsor, or help spread the word to bring the Shoals Field of Dreams to life.