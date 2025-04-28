Indiana residents will have their first chance to fish without a license or trout/salmon stamp in 2025 this Sunday, May 4, as the state celebrates its first Free Fishing Day of the year.

On Free Fishing Days, anglers can fish in public waters without purchasing permits. While licenses are waived, all other rules, including seasons, bag limits, and size restrictions, remain in effect.

The event offers a perfect opportunity for beginners to try fishing, for families to spend time together outdoors, and for friends to experience the joys of angling. Those interested can visit the DNR Calendar online to find properties hosting special fishing events in honor of the day.

Indiana will offer three additional Free Fishing Days later in 2025, scheduled for June 7, June 8, and September 27.