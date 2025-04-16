The Indiana State Police are warning residents about a growing text message scam targeting E-ZPass and other toll road users. The scam, known as “smishing,” involves fraudulent texts that claim recipients owe money for unpaid tolls.

According to a new alert from the FBI, scammers are sending spoofed messages that appear to come from toll agencies like E-ZPass or EZDriveMA. The messages often reference an “outstanding toll amount” and urge immediate payment through links that can steal personal or financial information.

The scam has been reported in multiple states and is designed to trigger a quick, emotional response. Officials remind the public to think twice before clicking any suspicious links or sharing sensitive details.

Drivers are advised to verify any toll-related claims by contacting the appropriate agency directly and to delete any suspicious texts without responding.