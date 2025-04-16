The Astra Theatre in Jasper will host a special screening on Thursday, May 2, featuring original short films created by local students as part of the Va Bene Film Challenge.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and offers the public a chance to enjoy a variety of student-produced films, showcasing the creativity and storytelling talents of young filmmakers in the region.

Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged and can be made online at www.vabenepictures.com.

The event is made possible in part by the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana and the Indiana Arts Commission, with support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.