The Property Rights Alliance has scheduled two public meetings for early May as part of its continued opposition to the proposed Mid-States Corridor project.

The first is a team meeting on Thursday, May 1, at 7:00 p.m. at the Schnitzelbank in Jasper. Organizers encourage all interested parties to attend and learn more about the group’s efforts.

The second is a Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board Meeting on Friday, May 2, at 4:00 p.m. at the Huntingburg Event Center. Members of the alliance plan to attend to voice their concerns about the corridor proposal.

More information is available at PRAalliance.org.