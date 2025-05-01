Latest News

Shoals Farmers Market Dates Set for Summer and Fall Opponents of Mid-States Corridor Plan Upcoming Meetings Trooper Levi Hupp Joins Jasper District Following State Police Graduation Criminal Justice Matrix Groups Begin at Dubois County Security Center Loogootee High School Launches Microelectronics Academy for Future Careers

The Shoals Farmers Market is returning for the 2025 season with a series of Saturday events scheduled from June through September. Markets will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will alternate between two locations: the Shoals Ballpark and Bo-Mac’s.

The 2025 market dates are as follows:

  • June 28 at Shoals Ballpark
  • July 12 at Shoals Ballpark
  • July 26 at Shoals Ballpark
  • August 16 at Bo-Mac’s
  • September 6 at Shoals Ballpark
  • September 20 at Bo-Mac’s

Community members interested in becoming vendors or providing live music and entertainment are encouraged to contact Kelly Tinkle. She can be reached by call or text at (812) 661-7021, or via Facebook Messenger.

The Shoals Farmers Market is hosted by the Historic Shoals River District.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post