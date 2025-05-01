The Shoals Farmers Market is returning for the 2025 season with a series of Saturday events scheduled from June through September. Markets will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will alternate between two locations: the Shoals Ballpark and Bo-Mac’s.

The 2025 market dates are as follows:

June 28 at Shoals Ballpark

July 12 at Shoals Ballpark

July 26 at Shoals Ballpark

August 16 at Bo-Mac’s

September 6 at Shoals Ballpark

September 20 at Bo-Mac’s

Community members interested in becoming vendors or providing live music and entertainment are encouraged to contact Kelly Tinkle. She can be reached by call or text at (812) 661-7021, or via Facebook Messenger.

The Shoals Farmers Market is hosted by the Historic Shoals River District.