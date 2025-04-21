DC Multisport is excited to announce registration is open for the annual “Battle of the Paddle” Pickleball Tournament, scheduled for September 27-28, 2025, at Bohnert Park in Jasper, Indiana.

This recreational, non-sanctioned tournament welcomes players of all skill levels and ages. The event features Men’s and Women’s Doubles on Saturday, September 27, starting at 9 a.m., and Mixed Doubles on Sunday, September 28, beginning at 12 p.m. ​Players will follow the USA Pickleball Association rules.

Each division is limited to 6 teams, with categories for players aged 54 and under, and 55 and over. New in 2025 will be skill levels broken down by 3.5 and over and 3.0 and under for each age group. The entry fee is $30 per team per event.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Crisis Connection, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals affected by domestic and sexual violence. Serving Dubois County and surrounding areas, they offer a 24-hour hotline at 1-800-245-4580, providing immediate assistance to those in need.

For more information and to register visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/DCMultisportPickleballTournament.