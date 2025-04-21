The Dubois County Health Department is excited to offer American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training class to teenagers onJune3, 2025.This new initiative aims to empower the younger members of our community with the skills and confidence needed to respond effectively in emergency situations.

The class will be held in the health department’s education room, located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper. Led by certified instructors, the session includes hands-on training using industry-standard mannequins and equipment, as well as guidance on proper techniques for both adult and pediatric CPR.

“We’re proud to offer CPR training to teenagers in our community,” said Shawn Werner, Administrative Director of the Dubois County Health Department. “This program empowers our youth to act with confidence in emergencies and strengthens the safety net for everyone in Dubois County.”

This free course is open to Dubois County residentsages 13 to 18. Individuals of all experience levels are welcome. Participants will receive a certification card upon successful completion of the course.

For more informationand registration details, visit the Dubois County Health Department website at www.duboiscountyin.org or call (812) 481-7050.