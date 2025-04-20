Latest News

A Tennessee man was arrested Saturday following a vehicle pursuit in Perry County. Ulysses M. Patterson, 42, of Johnson City, faces multiple preliminary charges, including Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Refusal, and Driving Without Ever Receiving a License.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on April 19, Indiana State Police Trooper Jon Villanueva attempted to stop a 2004 Cadillac on I-64 near Bristow for speeding. The driver, later identified as Patterson, reportedly failed to stop and led authorities on a pursuit down State Road 37 and then onto State Road 62.

The chase ended after about 10 minutes when the vehicle pulled into a driveway. Officers attempted to detain Patterson, who allegedly refused commands and had to be physically restrained. Authorities say Patterson showed visible signs of impairment before being taken to the Perry County Jail.

Assisting in the arrest were Master Trooper Darryl Terryl, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio Valley Towing.

On By Joey Rehl

