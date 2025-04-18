To commemorate the 250th Anniversary of Paul Revere’s Ride on April 18th, 2025, the Dubois County Historical Society and Dubois County Broadcasting Inc. proudly present:

“The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere” Poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

https://youtu.be/ItW7nANe380

Recited by fellow Dubois County Community Members, such as:

– Mayor Dean Vonderheide, City of Jasper

– Councilperson Debbie Johnson, Town of Ferdinand

– Mayor Neil Elkins, City of Huntingburg

– Shawn Dooley, Northeast Dubois County School Board

– Commissioner Chad Blessinger, Dubois County Government

– Christine Golden, Jasper-Dubois County Public Library

– Rossina Sandoval Monsivais, Asociación Latinoamericana del Sur de Indiana (ALASI)

– Corie Eckerle, Jasper Strassenfest Committee

– Ty Hunter, Dubois County Broadcasting Inc.

– Isabelle Schipp and Amelia Schipp, 1816 Theatrics

– Liz Book, Daughters of the American Revolution

Created in collaboration with the Dubois County Historical Society.

This has been an 18 WJTS Production.

Executive Producers:

Bill Potter

Ty Hunter

Producer and Editor:

Kaitlyn Neukam