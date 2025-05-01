The Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools have announced they will participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) from May 27th, 2025, through August 1st, 2025.

Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Those participating do not need to be students of GJCS. There are no income requirements, and registration is not needed.

During GJCS’s participation in the program, meals will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis in the Jasper Elementary School Cafeteria, Monday through Friday, from 11:45 AM to 1 PM. The program will not be offered on Friday, July 4th, 2025.

Those attending are asked to enter through the gymnasium door #26. Meals are required to be eaten in the cafeteria.

Individuals with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the State or local Agency that administers the program or contact USDA through the Telecommunications Relay Service at 711 (voice and TTY). Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

For additional information, visit gjcs.k12.in.us, or contact Megan Wehr by phone at 812-482-1801.