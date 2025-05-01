Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), as of May 1st, 2025, will close a previously announced merger with St. Paul, Minnesota-based Bremer Financial Corporation (“Bremer”), the bank holding company for Bremer Bank.

After the closing of the merger, Old National has approximately $70 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management (on a pro forma basis using data as of March 31, 2025), making it among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the U.S.

Bremer Bank will operate as a division of Old National Bank prior to the facilities and systems conversion, which is anticipated to occur in mid-October 2025.

The combined organization will operate under the Old National Bancorp and Old National Bank names. Clients will continue to be served through their respective Old National or Bremer branches, websites, mobile apps, financial advisors, and relationship managers until the systems conversion is complete. For convenience, clients can continue to use the full ATM network of both banks for cash withdrawals at no charge.

To read the full report, visit: https://ir.oldnational.com/news/press-releases/press-release-details/2025/Old-National-Completes-Closingof-Bremer-Bank-Partnership/default.aspx