With the growing difficulty of knowing what we see is true following the rise of AI, and whether information is meant to inform or provoke, Dubois County Pride is hosting a Media Literacy Workshop to help answer these questions and navigate today’s media environment.

This workshop will be held on Thursday, May 15, from 6 to 7:30 PM EST at Café Piña, located at 225 River Centre Landing, Suite M, in Jasper.

A communication expert with a decade’s worth of experience will lead the discussion, aiming to help the community critically think about information and assess the credibility and reliability of media content we consume.

The workshop will be capped at 30 participants, and the deadline to register is Monday, May 12th, 2025. Participants can register via the Facebook event page, facebook.com/share/1CHYxcYJTJ/ or by emailing duboiscountypride@gmail.com, with the subject line “Media Literacy Workshop RSVP”.

For more information regarding Dubois County Pride and the resources the organization offers, visit their website at duboiscountypride.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram, @duboiscountypride.