Governor Mike Braun has officially proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month in Indiana, aligning with a national initiative led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The statewide recognition comes as warmer weather brings an increase in motorcycle traffic on Indiana roadways following the winter off-season.

While Indiana typically sees very few motorcycle fatalities between November and April, a recent trend of milder winters has led to more riders on the roads earlier in the year. Tragically, this spring has already seen more than six motorcyclist deaths, including a right-of-way crash that claimed the lives of both a rider and their passenger.

These fatalities are a somber reminder that each statistic represents a human life—with families, friends, and communities deeply affected. Motorcycle crashes impact people of all backgrounds, and advocates say prevention must be a shared responsibility between riders and drivers.

Most motorcycle crashes, safety officials note, are preventable. Many involve drivers who fail to yield or notice motorcyclists, while others result from riders exceeding their own skill limits. Experts stress that properly trained and licensed riders are significantly less likely to be involved in a crash.

Organizations like ABATE of Indiana are urging motorcyclists to pursue rider education, maintain proper licensure, and continually improve their skills. Motorists are also being asked to watch carefully for motorcycles, provide them with adequate space, and remain attentive while driving.

The message is clear: whether behind the handlebars or the wheel, awareness saves lives.

Save A Life – Be Aware – Motorcycles Are Everywhere