The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) has announced that they are joining communities across the country in celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), taking place May 4th through 10th, 2025. This annual celebration highlights the essential role travel plays in powering economies, supporting communities, and showcasing the unique character of destinations like Indiana.

In their most recent data on Indiana from 2023, tourism contributes $1.7 billion in tax revenue to state and local collections, supporting local businesses and fostering long-term growth. Tourism is also responsible for 3.8% of all Indiana non-farm jobs, and saves every household $583 in state and local taxes.

This year, in celebration of NTTW, tourism organizations from across Indiana are hosting local events, rolling out special promotions, and inviting residents and visitors to experience the incredible things our state has to offer. From scenic trails and vibrant festivals to small-town charm and world-class attractions, Indiana’s tourism industry will hold many celebrations during this nationwide event.

To mark the occasion, Visit Indiana has launched a full week of exciting giveaways in partnership with destinations throughout the state. NTTW will be kicked off on May 4, with free admission to all Indiana State Parks and free fishing for the day as part of Indiana DNR’s Welcome Week. Each day following will feature a new experience, from overnight getaways and family attractions to culinary adventures and outdoor escapes, offering lucky winners the chance to explore Indiana in unforgettable ways.

The organizations the IDDC has partnered with include: