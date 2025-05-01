The Martin County Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its Non-Traditional Scholarships. These scholarships are designed to support students who are beginning or returning to college one year or more after graduating high school. The program gives preference to applicants who are continuing their education after time away from the classroom.

The deadline to apply is May 29 at 11:59 p.m. For more information and to submit an application, visit www.cfpartner.org/scholarships and click on the “Martin County Scholarships” tab.