JSI has announced the appointment of Aneetha McLellan as Executive Director of JSI Health + Architecture and Design (A+D), effective April 14, 2025. McLellan brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare design, combining strategic leadership and deep industry insight to support JSI’s expanding initiatives in the healthcare and design sectors.

Throughout her career, McLellan has led transformative healthcare design projects across the country. Her work with leading firms such as HDR, Kimball, and most recently DLR Group, has helped shape environments in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and rehabilitation centers, emphasizing the connection between space, wellness, and the human experience.

At JSI, McLellan will oversee the company’s healthcare strategy, working in partnership with sales and design teams to elevate JSI’s presence and reputation within the industry. She will also play a critical role in positioning the brand within the broader design community.

McLellan holds a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Her expertise spans conceptual planning, architectural and interior design, client engagement, and user group facilitation.

Her appointment marks a strategic move for JSI as the company continues to grow its influence in healthcare environments and design innovation.