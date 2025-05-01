Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has named Christine Stairs, MD, as the recipient of the 2025 Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award. This distinguished honor is presented annually to a physician who exemplifies the hospital’s Mission Statement and Core Values through exceptional job performance and compassionate care.

Dr. Stairs was selected from a group of nominees, each recognized for their dedication to quality patient care and service. This year’s nominees include Dr. Doug Bies, Dr. Aaron Blair, Dr. Nikola Conrad, Dr. Adam Dawkins, Dr. Erin Marchand, Dr. Kevin Schewe, Dr. Kyle Schroering, Dr. Adam Songer, Dr. Benjamin Stillman, Dr. Elizabeth Webb, and Dr. Kathirene Wilcoxen.

The hospital extended congratulations to all nominees for their exemplary contributions to healthcare and their ongoing commitment to Memorial’s mission.