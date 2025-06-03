The community will once again gather to remember and celebrate the life of Riley Mullis at the 3rd Annual “Showing Out for Riley” Car & Truck Show, a tribute event that has grown each year in his honor.

This wonderful event will happen on Saturday, July 26th, at Dubois Ruritan Park located at 5430 E Jasper-Dubois Road in Dubois, Indiana.

Riley Mullis, 18, tragically lost his life in a car accident on Memorial Day 2023, just west of Birdseye along State Road 64 near the Eckerty Y in Crawford County. A beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Riley was known for his bright smile, love for life, and deep passion for vehicles of all kinds.

To honor Riley’s memory and the enthusiasm he had for cars, trucks, and community events, the annual show invites the public to enjoy a day filled with activities and family fun. The event is free to attend, with a $20 entry fee per vehicle, and all makes and models are welcome.

In addition to the car and truck show, this year’s event features:

Cornhole Tournament ($20/team)

Silent Auction

Bounce Houses

Bake Sale

Half-Pot Drawing

Food Vendors

Music and entertainment from a live DJ

Registration times:

Vehicle registration: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cornhole registration: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with games starting at 12 noon

A portion of this year’s proceeds will benefit Shriners Hospital, continuing the event’s mission of giving back and making a difference in Riley’s name.

The “Showing Out for Riley” event first began in 2023, just months after Riley’s passing, and has become a heartfelt tradition for friends, family, and vehicle enthusiasts across the area. Riley, who loved attending Rod Runs in Tennessee and local truck meets with his brother, left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

For more information, please call 812-489-3996 or 812-608-2165.