Orange County is buzzing with activity, generosity, and neighborly goodwill, as a wide range of local groups, organizations, and individuals continue to come together to support, educate, and uplift their community.

In recent days, employees at Old National Bank donated an impressive 350 pounds of birthday cake ingredients to the Paoli Community Food Pantry, while Team OC’s summer campers delivered 74 boxes of cereal to the Springs Valley Food Pantry—both acts supporting local families in need.

Local food access and support for farmers remain strong as the Orange County Food Trust continues selling fresh, locally grown produce at its weekly farm stand. Meanwhile, the Paoli Public Library added some creative flair to its youth programming, with painted rock snacks as part of their reading initiative.

Public libraries across the county are offering engaging, free events for families. Melton Public Library hosted a unique Puzzle Puncture Painting activity, while the Orleans Library is inviting families to dive into the world of Little House on the Prairie through hands-on crafts, historical exploration, and more.

The summer also brings opportunities for fun and celebration. Hometown Scoops hosted its latest Food Truck Frenzy, featuring Dazzlers Dance Studio and a variety of local food vendors in a free community event. On July 12, the Orleans Tractor Show will roll into Historic Congress Square with displays of engines, tractors, food, and entertainment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Looking ahead, the America 250 Celebration kicks off this Saturday on Orleans Congress Square, bringing historical appreciation and patriotic pride to the community.

Young people continue to stay active through school and camp programs. SCICR Paoli and Springs Valley students recently visited Holiday World, while Team Peace’s Minds in Motion summer campers are preparing to showcase a new dance during their final day performance at Tomato Products Co. Art of Emotion camp participants also created custom screen-printed T-shirts, adding to their artistic summer experience.

Support for the arts remains a priority in the community. Participants at the First Chance Center recently learned a new painting technique from Gloria Courtney of Giddy Up Art Studio, proudly displaying their hand-painted clay pots. The class was supported by a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Free weekday breakfasts and snacks are being offered at Throop Elementary for all youth 18 and under, regardless of school enrollment, helping to ensure no child goes hungry during the summer break.

Additional events on the horizon include the Orleans Garden Tour on June 14, presented by Pat’s Plants and the Orleans Chamber of Commerce, and the Cruisin’ Car Show set for June 21 at 3 p.m. at the Orange County Community Center Parking Lot, hosted by Purdue Extension – Orange County.

This Saturday, Grace Haven will host a roadblock fundraiser on Paoli Square to benefit its recovery home for women, continuing its mission of providing hope and healing.

Artist Adam Long is also bringing color and character to the streets of Orleans as he works on Day 19 of his mural celebrating the Magnificent Monon South.

Capping off this season of local pride and achievement, the Orange County Community Foundation has awarded more than $73,000 in traditional scholarships to graduating seniors from all three high schools in the county.

From acts of service and support to celebrations of art and learning, Orange County continues to demonstrate the power of community, where generosity thrives, creativity is encouraged, and neighbors lift one another up.