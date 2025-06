In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Rita Reller, of the Huntingburg Senior Citizens Center, to discuss the games in the park happening every Thursday morning, the June 30th cookout at the Huntingburg City Park, the upcoming Diners Club Meeting, and the remaining 2025 bus tours that are still available to register.

https://youtu.be/BGpIxFvkT9M