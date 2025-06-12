A New Albany man is in federal custody and facing deportation after injuring a Perry County deputy during an arrest earlier this month.

On June 1, deputies responded to a crash on Interstate 64 and found 25-year-old Walter Manueles-Lopez behind the wheel without a valid license. As deputies attempted to arrest him, he resisted, injuring one officer’s shoulder in the process.

A records check revealed Manueles-Lopez was wanted by federal immigration authorities, and he was later turned over to ICE.

The incident comes amid a growing trend in Indiana, where state and local agencies are increasingly cooperating with ICE.

Governor Mike Braun recently issued an executive order directing law enforcement to work with federal immigration authorities to the fullest extent allowed by law.

With Indiana home to the Midwest’s largest detention center and new legislation pushing for mandatory ICE notification, the Perry County case underscores the state’s broader shift toward stricter immigration enforcement.