Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) held a heartfelt dedication ceremony on Tuesday, June 11, to unveil the Dr. Suresh Lohano Memorial Garden, a tranquil space created to honor the life and legacy of one of the hospital’s most respected physicians. The garden was made possible through a $40,000 grant from the Community Foundation via the TrueScripts Foundation Fund.

Located near the hospital’s Same Day Surgery entrance, the space includes a paved reflection area, picnic table, commemorative plaque, and peaceful landscaping, offering patients, visitors, and staff a place to pause and remember. The garden was professionally designed and installed by Jake’s Lawn Care of Washington, Indiana.

The event included a special blessing, remarks from hospital leadership and family members, and complimentary ice cream from Scoops—including Dr. Lohano’s favorite flavor, Mango Tango.

The garden dedication was coordinated in partnership with Dr. Lohano’s family, including his wife Kavita, and children Sarisha and Dushant, all of whom attended and offered heartfelt reflections.

“Dr. Lohano was a remarkable physician, colleague, mentor, and friend,” said Jenna Bedwell, Chief Nursing Officer at DCH. “This garden is a tribute to his life and service—a peaceful place for reflection, healing, and hope.”

Deron Steiner, DCH Board President, recalled Dr. Lohano’s deep compassion and patient-centered mindset as a board member and community leader.

“He left an indelible mark on everyone who met him,” Steiner said. “This project came together with incredible community support. Nathan and Beth Gabhart of TrueScripts stepped up immediately, and within hours had secured the funding that made this garden possible.”

Representing TrueScripts, President and CEO Dean Merder spoke of shared values between the organization and Dr. Lohano’s legacy of service.

“While I didn’t have the chance to know Dr. Lohano personally, it’s clear he embodied what we believe in at TrueScripts—making a positive difference in people’s lives every day,” Merder said. “We are honored to support this space in his memory.”

Chaplain Josh Jones, who once received care from Dr. Lohano as a patient, described him as “a compassionate and passionate physician” who “impacted countless lives throughout the region.”

The ceremony concluded with a blessing by Chaplain Darrell Sellers, offering a prayer for peace and comfort to those who visit the memorial garden in the future.

Kavita Lohano, speaking on behalf of her family, offered powerful words of gratitude and remembrance.

“Dr. Lohano dedicated over 22 years of his life to serve this hospital and community with unmatched passion and compassion,” she said. “He wasn’t just a physician—he was a healer, a mentor, and a humble servant. We are so grateful for this beautiful tribute and to everyone who continues to keep his memory alive.”

Dr. Lohano’s daughter, Sarisha, will begin medical school next month, following in her father’s footsteps. His son, Dushant, is entering his senior year of high school. Both have drawn strength from their father’s example.

“This garden stands as a permanent symbol of the care and commitment Dr. Lohano shared with his patients and this hospital,” said Bedwell. “We are proud to honor his legacy in a way that will continue to inspire healing and compassion for years to come.”