The Jasper Street Department has closed 11th Street at its intersection with Mill Street to complete a storm sewer replacement project. The closure is expected to remain in place for the rest of the week, weather permitting.

While 11th Street is currently inaccessible at that intersection, Mill Street remains open to through traffic. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area and follow posted detours if necessary.

City officials appreciate the public’s patience as crews work to improve drainage infrastructure in the area.