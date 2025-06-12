The Martin County Council on Aging (MCCA) is inviting the community to enjoy an evening of food and entertainment for a great cause. With the help of dedicated staff and volunteers, the MCCA serves approximately 18,000 meals each year to local seniors—and on Saturday, August 2nd, the public has a chance to help keep that mission going strong.

A fundraiser to support the meal program will take place on Saturday, August 2, at the Loogootee United Methodist Church Hall. A spaghetti dinner will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by a live performance at 7:00 p.m. by one of the country’s top Elvis tribute artists, Travis Albertson.

Albertson has performed at Graceland, was featured in a documentary about Elvis Presley, and appeared on the Sally Jesse Raphael talk show in 2002. His tribute is sure to entertain fans of all ages.

Admission is based on a freewill offering, allowing guests to pay what they can. All proceeds will benefit the MCCA meal program, helping ensure that nutritious meals continue to reach seniors across Martin County.

For additional details, contact the Martin County Council on Aging.