The dam at Lincoln State Park’s Lake Lincoln needs repairs. To allow the work to be done, the park’s beach, nature center and the road leading to it, Pine Hills Group Camp and group cottages will temporarily close for an extended time starting July 7.

The rest of the park will remain open, although other recreational activities may be affected because the lake will be drawn down 20 feet. Public programming with the park’s interpretive naturalist will be offered in alternate locations at the park during the repairs.

This essential project is a collaborative effort across several Indiana DNR divisions and highlights the important behind-the-scenes work to keep Indiana’s parks safe and sustainable.

For more information on this project, please visit the Dam Repair FAQ page at dnr.IN.gov/state-parks/parks-lakes/lincoln-state-park/lincoln-state-park-dam-repair.