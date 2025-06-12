Latest News

One of the most daring and legendary stunt families in the world has arrived at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

The Nerveless Nocks, an internationally renowned stunt team, is now performing daily through September 1st, 2025, at the Aqua Action Arena in the Halloween section of the park, delivering heart-stopping excitement and entertainment.

Featured acts include:

  • Wheel of Steel – A jaw-dropping balance and acrobatic act high above the ground
  • Jetpack Flyboard – Watch as stunt performers take flight over water
  • Globe of Thunder – High-speed motorcycle action inside a steel globe
  • Aerial Trapeze – Classic circus artistry with a thrilling twist
  • And more!

With a legacy dating back to 1840 as Switzerland’s original circus, the Nerveless Nocks are true pioneers of extreme stunts and aerial thrill shows. This high-energy stunt show combines powerful jet skis, precision motorcycles, and gravity-defying human feats in a one-of-a-kind experience perfect for the whole family.

For more information or to purchase Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari tickets or Season Passes, visit HolidayWorld.com.

