Latest News

June Jasper Shop & Sip Event Set for 18th Nerveless Nocks Stunt Show Making Daily Appearances at Holiday World Till September Lincoln State Park Dam Repairs to Temporarily Close Select Facilities Support Senior Meals with Dinner and Elvis Tribute at Loogootee UMC Hall 11th Street Closed at Mill Street in Jasper for Storm Sewer Work

Heart of Jasper is inviting the public to the Downtown Square for its monthly Shop and Sip event on Wednesday, June 18th.

This special evening has Downtown Jasper Merchants staying open late to provide their shoppers with a few extra hours to shop.

Experience a fun night of shopping the downtown Jasper merchants while enjoying live music by this month’s performer, Band Sold Separately, in the Astra corner from 5-7 PM.

Downtown Jasper Social District beverages will be available to purchase at participating Social District establishments.

The 2025 season of Shop and Sip events is held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from 5 pm to 7 pm on these upcoming dates:

  • Wednesday July 16th
  • Wednesday August 20th
  • Wednesday September 17th
  • Wednesday October 15th
  • Wednesday November 19th
  • Wednesday December 17th
On By Celia Neukam

Related Post