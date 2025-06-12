Heart of Jasper is inviting the public to the Downtown Square for its monthly Shop and Sip event on Wednesday, June 18th.

This special evening has Downtown Jasper Merchants staying open late to provide their shoppers with a few extra hours to shop.

Experience a fun night of shopping the downtown Jasper merchants while enjoying live music by this month’s performer, Band Sold Separately, in the Astra corner from 5-7 PM.

Downtown Jasper Social District beverages will be available to purchase at participating Social District establishments.

The 2025 season of Shop and Sip events is held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from 5 pm to 7 pm on these upcoming dates: