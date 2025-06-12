In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to discuss the progress of the local YMCA summer camps, the upcoming Ferdinand Heimatfest Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the Tri-County YMCA, July swim lessons, new additions to the Clem and Mary Lange YMCA location, and of course, updates on the Jasper Regional Wellness Center.

Register for upcoming classes, events, or begin your YMCA membership journey now by visiting their website: https://tricountyymca.org/

https://youtu.be/eUmteX_UakQ