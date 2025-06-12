Latest News

June Jasper Shop & Sip Event Set for 18th Nerveless Nocks Stunt Show Making Daily Appearances at Holiday World Till September Lincoln State Park Dam Repairs to Temporarily Close Select Facilities Support Senior Meals with Dinner and Elvis Tribute at Loogootee UMC Hall 11th Street Closed at Mill Street in Jasper for Storm Sewer Work

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to discuss the progress of the local YMCA summer camps, the upcoming Ferdinand Heimatfest Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the Tri-County YMCA, July swim lessons, new additions to the Clem and Mary Lange YMCA location, and of course, updates on the Jasper Regional Wellness Center.

Register for upcoming classes, events, or begin your YMCA membership journey now by visiting their website: https://tricountyymca.org/

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

